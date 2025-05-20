May 20, 2025 1:15 PM 2 min read

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Stock Surges 80%: What's Going On?

by Henry Khederian
Zinger Key Points

Siyata Mobile Inc SYTA shares are trading higher by 85.0% to $7.51 on Tuesday, despite a lack of specific company news. Tuesday’s trading volume was exceptionally high at 70.95 million, significantly above its 100-day average of 5.24 million.

The surge follows a Form 6-K filing by the foreign private issuer last week, on May 15. The report included Siyata Mobile’s first quarter 2025 financial results, showing a net loss of $3,789,068 for the period, compared to a net loss of $2,797,020 for the same period in 2024. The company’s accumulated deficit reached $119,810,239 as of March 31.

The report also highlighted Siyata Mobile’s dependence on channel partners for revenue, with 57% of its first-quarter 2025 revenue coming from a single customer.

The company acknowledged material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting in recent years, though some remediation efforts have been initiated.

How To Buy SYTA Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Siyata Mobile – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SYTA has a 52-week high of $885.58 and a 52-week low of $0.93.

