Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Stock Surges 80%: What's Going On?

Siyata Mobile Inc SYTA shares are trading higher by 85.0% to $7.51 on Tuesday, despite a lack of specific company news. Tuesday’s trading volume was exceptionally high at 70.95 million, significantly above its 100-day average of 5.24 million.

The surge follows a Form 6-K filing by the foreign private issuer last week, on May 15. The report included Siyata Mobile’s first quarter 2025 financial results, showing a net loss of $3,789,068 for the period, compared to a net loss of $2,797,020 for the same period in 2024. The company’s accumulated deficit reached $119,810,239 as of March 31.

The report also highlighted Siyata Mobile’s dependence on channel partners for revenue, with 57% of its first-quarter 2025 revenue coming from a single customer.

The company acknowledged material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting in recent years, though some remediation efforts have been initiated.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SYTA has a 52-week high of $885.58 and a 52-week low of $0.93.