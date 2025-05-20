Eyenovia (EYEN) Shares Explode On Betaliq Merger Progress, Strong Q1 Financials

Eyenovia Inc EYEN shares surged 38.9% to $1.57 on Tuesday morning after the ophthalmic technology firm announced progress in its planned merger with Betaliq and reported an improved first-quarter financial performance.

What To Know: The company extended its exclusive merger negotiation period with Betaliq, a private pharmaceutical firm focused on glaucoma therapies, until June 7, 2025, signaling continued momentum toward a definitive agreement. Eyenovia aims to leverage Betaliq's proprietary Eyesol platform alongside its own FDA-approved Optejet delivery technology.

Separately, the company confirmed it remains on track to file for U.S. regulatory approval of its Optejet user-filled device in September, which could unlock new commercial channels. Financially, Eyenovia reported a narrower first-quarter net loss of $3.5 million, or $1.59 per share, down from $10.9 million, or $18.75 per share, a year earlier.

Operating expenses fell 70% year-over-year following a broad restructuring initiative and a new debt agreement that defers repayments. CEO Michael Rowe said these efforts are designed to strengthen the balance sheet and position the company for value creation through the potential merger and device approval later this year.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, EYEN has a 52-week high of $124.80 and a 52-week low of $0.85.