Carvana (CVNA) Stock Is Up 52% Over The Past Month: What's Going On?

Carvana Co CVNA shares are trading higher by 6.6% to $311.64 Wednesday afternoon, extending a sharp rally that has lifted the stock 52% over the past month.

The surge follows a strong first-quarter earnings report released last week, in which the online used car retailer posted record-setting results and raised its full-year outlook.

What To Know: For the first-quarter, Carvana reported revenue of $4.23 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $488 million, both ahead of Wall Street estimates. Retail unit sales soared 46% year-over-year to a record 133,898 vehicles, surpassing expectations and driving profitability to new highs.

Analysts responded favorably. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $295, citing strong operational efficiency and expanding financing margins. Wells Fargo and Baird also raised their targets to $310 and $275, respectively, while Needham maintained a $340 target.

Looking ahead, Carvana projects further sequential gains in the second-quarter, expecting 138,000 units sold and $536 million in adjusted EBITDA. Management also reaffirmed its long-term goal of selling 3 million units annually at a 13.5% EBITDA margin.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CVNA has a 52-week high of $311.88 and a 52-week low of $97.55.

