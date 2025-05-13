Hims & Hers Stock Soars 29% On Strong Q1 Earnings, Subscriber Growth

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS have gained 29% to $62.00 over the past week, driven by an impressive first-quarter earnings report released last week.

What To Know: The telehealth company reported first-quarter revenue of $586 million, more than double last year's figure and well ahead of analyst expectations. EPS came in at 20 cents, handily surpassing the 12-cent consensus estimate.

A key driver of this momentum was a 38% increase in subscribers, bringing the total to 2.4 million active users. While the company issued a conservative second-quarter revenue forecast of $530–$550 million, below Wall Street’s $564.6 million estimate, it reaffirmed its full-year guidance and outlined an ambitious $6.5 billion annual revenue target by 2030.

What Else: Hims & Hers announced late Thursday an upsized $870 million convertible senior note offering due in 2030. The proceeds will be used to accelerate global expansion, enhance technology infrastructure and pursue strategic acquisitions.

The notes carry a conversion price of $70.67—a 37.5% premium to the May 8 closing price of $51.40, and feature capped call transactions to minimize dilution for shareholders.

Despite last week’s modest pullback following the offering announcement, sentiment around the stock remains strong. Investors appear confident in the company's ability to scale its personalized digital healthcare platform, tapping into growing demand for convenient, tech-driven wellness solutions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HIMS has a 52-week high of $72.98 and a 52-week low of $13.12.