Fire At Abandoned Mattress Warehouse Near West Baltimore Station Disrupts Amtrak And Marc Service, Affects Thousands Of Commuters

A fire at an abandoned multi-story mattress warehouse near West Baltimore station on Monday evening has suspended all regional rail service, affecting thousands of commuters. Amtrak halted trains between Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, including BWI Airport connections, while MARC commuter lines also face disruptions.

“No time has been given as to when tracks will re-open,” Amtrak Northeast announced on social media. Fire crews responded shortly before 7:00 p.m., with no injuries reported, according to Baltimore Fire spokesperson John Marsh, reported CNN.

Fire Chief James Wallace noted that the warehouse’s proximity to electrified train tracks has complicated firefighting efforts. City officials say emergency teams are working with rail authorities to safely cut power before approaching the blaze from the track side.

Photo Courtesy: Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB on Shutterstock.com

