May 13, 2025 1:00 AM 1 min read

Fire At Abandoned Mattress Warehouse Near West Baltimore Station Disrupts Amtrak And Marc Service, Affects Thousands Of Commuters

Follow

A fire at an abandoned multi-story mattress warehouse near West Baltimore station on Monday evening has suspended all regional rail service, affecting thousands of commuters. Amtrak halted trains between Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, including BWI Airport connections, while MARC commuter lines also face disruptions.

“No time has been given as to when tracks will re-open,” Amtrak Northeast announced on social media. Fire crews responded shortly before 7:00 p.m., with no injuries reported, according to Baltimore Fire spokesperson John Marsh, reported CNN.

Fire Chief James Wallace noted that the warehouse’s proximity to electrified train tracks has complicated firefighting efforts. City officials say emergency teams are working with rail authorities to safely cut power before approaching the blaze from the track side.

Photo Courtesy: Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB on Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Loading...
Loading...
CSX Logo
CSXCSX Corp
$30.345.57%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
28.59
Growth
24.79
Quality
21.22
Value
58.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NSC Logo
NSCNorfolk Southern Corp
$239.116.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsBaltimorebenzinga neuro
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved