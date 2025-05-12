Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Gains 8% On US-China Trade Breakthrough

Shares of Applied Materials Inc AMAT gained 8.13% to $168.26 during Monday's session, boosted by a breakthrough in U.S.–China trade negotiations that eased key tariffs on technology goods.

What To Know: As the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Applied Materials is deeply integrated into the global tech supply chain, including major customers in China.

The company provides fabrication tools used in producing advanced chips for clients such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel, many of whom rely on robust cross-border supply chains and Chinese demand.

Monday's rally was fueled by news that the U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs, slashing key levies from 125% to 10% on most tech-related goods.

The move alleviates long-standing cost pressures and reduces uncertainty for capital equipment companies like Applied, which had faced headwinds from export restrictions and countermeasures by Beijing.

In addition to lifting tariffs, China agreed to suspend sanctions and non-tariff barriers that had targeted U.S. firms in the semiconductor ecosystem. This development could also unlock delayed orders and revitalize capital spending across Asian chipmakers, directly benefiting Applied Materials' sales pipeline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMAT has a 52-week high of $255.89 and a 52-week low of $123.74.