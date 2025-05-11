Warren Buffett Expresses Disappointment Over Dollar Depreciation, Peter Schiff's Take On Trump's Tariff And More: This Week In Economics

The past weekend was a rollercoaster ride for the financial world. From China’s potential strategy to bypass trade talks with the U.S., to Warren Buffett‘s disappointment over the depreciating U.S. dollar, and the bold economic predictions by Cathie Wood, there was no shortage of intriguing developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

China’s Potential Trade Strategy: Economist Craig Shapiro, the macro strategist at Bear Traps Report, suggests that China might employ “geopolitical game theory” to avoid trade talks with the U.S. By selling its U.S. stocks and bonds, China could potentially force the U.S. to retract tariffs without any negotiations.

Buffett’s Dollar Disappointment: During the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting, Buffett expressed his concern over the depreciating U.S. dollar. He stated that no one would want to hold assets in a currency that was falling in value, indicating his worry about the future of the U.S. currency.

Trade War Impact: Despite ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, experts anticipate minimal impact on future economic growth and corporate earnings. This consensus comes after the U.S. and China agreed to hold high-level trade talks in Switzerland.

Cathie Wood’s Economic Prediction: Cathie Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, predicts an end to the prolonged “rolling recession” that has gripped the U.S. economy for the past three years. She anticipates a productivity-led economic boom and a healthy, broader-based bull market.

Peter Schiff’s Take on Trump’s Tariff: Economist Peter Schiff criticized President Donald Trump‘s proposed 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies, suggesting that Netflix Inc. NFLX subscribers would ultimately bear the cost.

