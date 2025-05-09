EVgo Stock Jumps 27% This Week On Strong Q1 Results And Growth Outlook

EVgo Inc EVGO shares have surged 27% this week to $3.65, fueled by a strong first-quarter earnings report and optimism around the company's growth trajectory.

What To Know: The electric vehicle charging network provider reported a net loss of 9 cents per share—matching analyst expectations and unchanged from the previous year. Revenue grew 36.5% year-over-year to $75.3 million, beating Wall Street's estimate of $71.2 million.

EVgo reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $340–$380 million, aligning closely with the consensus forecast of $351.9 million. CEO Badar Khan noted the company achieved record revenues and significant infrastructure growth, emphasizing progress toward reaching Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by 2025.

Operational highlights included the addition of over 180 new DC fast chargers, bringing the total to 4,240 active charging stalls. Daily network throughput jumped 36% to 266 kWh per stall, and customer accounts rose by 119,000 to 1.4 million.

EVgo also secured $94 million in funding under its $1.25 billion Department of Energy loan guarantee, supporting the deployment of 7,500 new fast charging stalls nationwide.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, EVGO has a 52-week high of $9.07 and a 52-week low of $1.80.