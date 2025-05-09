Why Globalstar (GSAT) Stock Is Trading Lower

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading lower by 13.1% to $17.55 during Friday’s session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and revenue.

What To Know: Globalstar reported a first-quarter 2025 net loss of 16 cents per share, wider than analyst estimates of a 2 cent loss. The $17.3 million loss also marked a slight year-over-year decline, despite a 6% revenue increase to $60 million, which missed forecasts by nearly 7%.

Service revenue grew 7% to $57.1 million, driven by wholesale capacity gains. However,

The company reaffirmed its FY2025 revenue guidance of $260–$285 million with a 50% EBITDA margin. CEO Paul Jacobs cited the launch of Globalstar's two-way satellite IoT solution and leadership additions as steps toward growth in private wireless and wholesale capacity.

Operational highlights include opening a new satellite operations center and advancing next-gen satellite tech. Liquidity remains solid with $241 million in cash, despite heavy capex.

The company says it continues to monitor global trade risks, particularly tariffs, but expects minimal direct impact.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GSAT has a 52-week high of $23.63 and a 52-week low of $17.24.