Why Globalstar (GSAT) Stock Is Trading Lower

Zinger Key Points
- Globalstar shares are trading lower by 13.1% during Friday's session.
- The company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and revenue.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading lower by 13.1% to $17.55 during Friday’s session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and revenue.
What To Know: Globalstar reported a first-quarter 2025 net loss of 16 cents per share, wider than analyst estimates of a 2 cent loss. The $17.3 million loss also marked a slight year-over-year decline, despite a 6% revenue increase to $60 million, which missed forecasts by nearly 7%.
Service revenue grew 7% to $57.1 million, driven by wholesale capacity gains. However,
Read Also: Kodak Stock Falls 16% After Disappointing Q1 Earnings
The company reaffirmed its FY2025 revenue guidance of $260–$285 million with a 50% EBITDA margin. CEO Paul Jacobs cited the launch of Globalstar's two-way satellite IoT solution and leadership additions as steps toward growth in private wireless and wholesale capacity.
Operational highlights include opening a new satellite operations center and advancing next-gen satellite tech. Liquidity remains solid with $241 million in cash, despite heavy capex.
The company says it continues to monitor global trade risks, particularly tariffs, but expects minimal direct impact.
Read Also: Tesla Stock Rises Friday Despite Product Setbacks And Policy Risks
How To Buy GSAT Stock
Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.
For example, in Globalstar’s case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, GSAT has a 52-week high of $23.63 and a 52-week low of $17.24.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.