SoundHound AI Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Raised Guidance Heading Into 'Era Of Agentic AI'

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: SoundHound reported fourth-quarter revenue of $34.54 million, beating the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. The company reported an adjusted loss of five cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 101% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.8 million. SoundHound ended the quarter with $198 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We had a breakthrough year, expanding our leadership position in voice and conversational AI through major customer wins, expanded partnerships, groundbreaking generative AI innovation, and strategic acquisitions,” said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound AI.

“As we move into the era of Agentic AI, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this evolving category. Together with our existing broad portfolio of voice-enabled AI solutions we can deliver even greater commercial impact.”

Guidance: SoundHound raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $157 million to $177 million, up from a prior range of $155 million to $175 million.

SoundHound executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were up 12.49% after hours, trading at $10.39 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.