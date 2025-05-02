Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Climbs 4% Amid GTA VI Delay

Electronic Arts Inc EA shares rose 4.07% to $150.98 Friday afternoon following Rockstar Games' announcement that Grand Theft Auto VI, originally slated for fall 2025, will now launch in May 2026.

What To Know: The delay of one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history sent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO stock sharply lower, but created a potential ripple of optimism around EA's release calendar.

Investors appear to be betting that EA, which has avoided directly competing with Rockstar in recent years, could benefit from the newly opened window in the critical 2025 holiday season.

Without GTA VI dominating consumer attention this year, EA franchises like FIFA (now EA SPORTS FC), Madden NFL and potentially EA SPORTS College Football 26 could enjoy greater visibility and stronger sales.

The extra breathing room may also allow EA to capture holiday spending and boost digital engagement without contending with Rockstar's massive cultural footprint. For EA, the absence of GTA VI in 2025 could lead to outperformance during a typically competitive release cycle.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, EA has a 52-week high of $168.50 and a 52-week low of $115.21.