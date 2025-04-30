Royal Caribbean (RCL) Shares Fall Amid Sector-Wide Concerns: What's Going On?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL fell during Wednesday’s session following weaker-than-expected earnings from rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH, raising fresh concerns over demand trends and pricing power across the cruise industry.

Despite no material changes in Royal Caribbean's own financial outlook, investor sentiment turned risk-averse amid signs of softening macroeconomic conditions and slowing growth in the sector.

What To Know: Norwegian’s first-quarter 2025 earnings miss — a 22% shortfall in EPS estimates and a nearly 3% year-over-year revenue decline — fueled fears that the post-pandemic cruise recovery may be plateauing.

Royal Caribbean, the world's second-largest cruise operator, is particularly exposed to such sentiment shifts given its aggressive capacity expansion, including new flagship vessels Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, both recently launched.

While Royal Caribbean recently raised its 2025 EPS guidance to $10.25–$10.50, investors are now questioning whether forward bookings and pricing strength can hold amid a weakening U.S. economy, rising recession odds, and signs of a flattening yield curve in the cruise space.

With Norwegian also citing cost pressures, foreign exchange headwinds and a dip in net yield guidance, Royal Caribbean stock dropped 2.3% to $211.52 Wednesday afternoon.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RCL has a 52-week high of $277.08 and a 52-week low of $130.08.