April 28, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With Verizon (VZ) Stock During Monday's Session?

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Verizon Communications Inc VZ shares are trading marginally higher at $42.17 during Monday’s session, recovering after Friday’s drop.

The stock dropped last week in reaction to rival T-Mobile US Inc TMUS, which fell 11% despite reporting record-breaking first-quarter results.

What To Know: T-Mobile's surge in postpaid phone additions and a 29% jump in diluted earnings per share intensified investor concerns about competitive dynamics in the wireless industry.

For Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier by revenue, the market's response signals growing anxiety over subscriber retention and service revenue stability.

Although Verizon has steadily focused on expanding its premium 5G network, investing heavily in C-band spectrum deployment and premium service offerings like its myPlan customizable wireless plans, T-Mobile's momentum raises fears that Verizon's pricing power could erode.

T-Mobile's aggressive subscriber gains, especially in lucrative urban and suburban markets, put pressure on Verizon's high-margin wireless and broadband segments — key drivers of its earnings.

Investors could be worried that Verizon, traditionally viewed as the “network quality” leader, may need to offer steeper promotions or risk further churn, challenging its strategy of protecting margins over chasing volume.

Read Also: Comcast Hit Hard By Subscriber Exodus, Nearly 630,000 Customers Gone In Q1

How To Buy VZ Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Verizon – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Verizon, which is trading at $42172 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you about 2.37 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, VZ has a 52-week high of $47.36 and a 52-week low of $37.58.

VZ Logo
VZVerizon Communications Inc
$42.130.54%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
68.07
Growth
43.55
Quality
53.66
Value
41.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
TMUS Logo
TMUST-Mobile US Inc
$233.900.49%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Newswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved