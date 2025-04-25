AT&T Shares Dip Following T-Mobile's Post-Earnings Selloff: What's Going On?

AT&T Inc T shares fell 2.8% to $26.73 during Friday’s session. The stock is likely moving lower in sympathy with rival T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS, which tumbled 11% despite reporting record-breaking first-quarter results.

What To Know: Though T-Mobile delivered its best-ever first-quarter postpaid net additions and a 29% jump in diluted EPS, the market's negative reaction likely reflects investor unease over intense competitive pressures and margin sustainability in the wireless space.

T-Mobile's aggressive gains in postpaid phone subscribers and broadband customers signal heightened competition for AT&T, particularly in high-margin service segments.

AT&T, known for its diversified communications portfolio and emphasis on fiber and 5G expansion, may face increased pricing pressure and customer churn as T-Mobile's network and value proposition continue to strengthen.

The selloff underscores investor worries that T-Mobile's growth, while impressive, could come at the expense of incumbents like AT&T, pressuring future revenue and subscriber growth.

Read Also: Cantor Equity Partners Stock Is Up 200% This Week: What’s Happening?

How To Buy T Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in AT&T’s case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, T has a 52-week high of $29.03 and a 52-week low of $16.39.