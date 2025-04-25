Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda French Gates Brushes Off Criticism From Elon Musk And Bill Ackman, Says 'I'm In The Arena Doing The Work' On Her Philanthropic Efforts

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates‘ former wife, Melinda French Gates, is brushing off criticism from tech industry leaders about her philanthropic efforts, reaffirming her commitment to her mission despite high-profile detractors.

What happened: During a recent interview on Scott Galloway‘s podcast, French Gates addressed criticism she and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos’ former wife, MacKenzie Scott, have received from billionaires like Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk regarding their charitable giving.

“I’m in the arena doing the work,” French Gates stated, emphasizing her focus on meaningful impact rather than commentary from critics.

Musk has previously suggested French Gates’ political activities could be “the downfall of western civilization,” while Pershing Square Holdings CEO Bill Ackman argued that for-profit solutions are more effective than philanthropy in addressing societal problems.



See Also: Melinda French Gates Talks About Navigating Panic Attacks And Personal Reinvention After Microsoft

Why it matters: French Gates has pivoted to concentrate on her own initiative, Pivotal Ventures, after leaving the Gates Foundation.

She recently launched a $250 million “Action for Women’s Health” fund focused on improving women’s mental and physical health, part of her broader $12.5 billion commitment to philanthropic causes.

French Gates substantial financial commitments signal continued investment in women’s health sectors, which she describes as “underfunded, overlooked, and misunderstood.”

Read Also:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.