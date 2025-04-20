Ex-Cellmate Says Epstein Was Offered Plea Deal for Information on Trump: 'Give Them Something on Trump To Get Him Impeached'

Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous financier, was allegedly offered a plea deal by federal prosecutors. The deal was contingent on Epstein providing information on President Donald Trump, as claimed by Epstein’s former cellmate.

What Happened Epstein’s ex-cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, made the startling claim that Epstein was offered the opportunity to plead guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for information that could potentially lead to Trump’s impeachment.

Facing serious charges such as sex trafficking of minors and sexual exploitation, Epstein allegedly disclosed the details of the deal after a meeting with federal prosecutors, as reported by The New York Post.

He was quoted as saying, "They told me they'd let me plead out something small, and I'll do just a couple of years in a camp, if I can give them something on Trump to get him impeached."

According to Tartaglione, Epstein contemplated fabricating information to save himself, admitting he didn’t possess any significant information about Trump. Epstein’s relationship with Trump was reportedly purely social.

“He says, but the government told me I don’t have to prove what I say about Trump, as long as Trump’s people can’t disprove it,” Tartaglione told the outlet adding that Epstein considered “making stuff up” to save his skin.

However, no other source has corroborated Tartaglione’s allegations, and representatives for Manhattan federal prosecutors have declined to comment on these claims. The veracity of these claims remains unconfirmed.

Why It Matters: This revelation, if true, could have significant implications on the political landscape. It suggests that federal prosecutors were willing to offer leniency to a person facing serious criminal charges in exchange for politically damaging information.

