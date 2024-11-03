Michael Wolff On Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Relationship

Author and journalist Michael Wolff has brought to light a series of claims about the relationship between former President Donald Trump and the late Jeffrey Epstein.

What Happened: Wolff, who is recognized for his books on Trump, spoke about the bond between the ex-president and the deceased convicted sex offender on his Fire and Fury podcast. The episode was broadcast five days prior to the election.

Wolff’s fresh allegations are founded on nearly 100 hours of interviews with Epstein before his demise in August 2019. While he did not imply Trump’s participation in Epstein’s crimes, he asserted that Trump would have been aware of “girls” at Epstein’s residence.

Wolff also brought up a real estate transaction in Florida where Trump supposedly outbid Epstein, causing a rift between them.

He further alleged that Trump and Epstein were rivals in maintaining the most extravagant playboy lifestyle, including a contest over who would be the first to sleep with the late Princess Diana of Wales.

Wolff also professed to have seen compromising photos of Trump in Epstein’s safe. However, these claims have not been independently confirmed by Newsweek, who has reached out to Trump’s team for a response.

Wolff’s books on Trump have been previously questioned for their accuracy by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary under Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Why It Matters: The allegations by Wolff add another layer to the complex relationship between Trump and Epstein, a topic that has been under scrutiny for years.

While Wolff’s claims are yet to be verified, they could potentially impact Trump’s public image and future political aspirations.

The allegations also shed light on Epstein’s connections with high-profile individuals, an aspect that has been a focal point in the investigations following his death.

