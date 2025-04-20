Trump's Gallup Approval Stands at 45%, Topping Same Point in First Presidency, But He's Down 16 in Economist Survey

In the face of economic uncertainty, President Donald Trump‘s approval rating stands at 45% in a new Gallup poll.

What Happened: Trump’s approval rating of 45% in the first quarter of his second term compates to the 41% approval rating he garnered one quarter into his first term. The average first-quarter approval rating for U.S. presidents from 1952 to 2020 stands at 60%.

An Economist/YouGov poll at 42%, down 16 points from when he took office in January.

Earlier in the month, Trump declared a 10% baseline tax on nearly all imports and higher reciprocal tariffs on a variety of nations. The objective of these measures is to trigger an American financial and manufacturing surge.

Despite these economic strains, Republicans seem hopeful about Trump’s economic plan. However, less than half of U.S. adults express confidence in the president’s ability to benefit the economy, as per the Gallup poll.

The survey also disclosed that the confidence in Trump’s economic measures echoes the statistics from his first term.

Why It Matters: The rise in Trump’s approval rating amidst economic uncertainty is noteworthy. The president’s recent tariff announcement and its potential impact on the economy have been a major talking point. Yet, the increase in approval rating suggests a significant portion of the public supports his economic measures.

This could have far-reaching implications for future economic policies and the political landscape. The Gallup poll’s revelation that confidence in Trump’s economic measures mirrors his first term statistics further underscores this point.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming months.

