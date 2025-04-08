UPS Expands Delivery Options With Two New Ground Services

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS is expanding its logistics portfolio with the introduction of two upgraded ground shipping services aimed at both home and commercial clients.

The newly launched offerings include UPS Ground Saver and UPS Ground with Freight Pricing. The company plans to roll out additional enhancements through 2025 to elevate its premium delivery services.

UPS Ground Saver targets value-focused direct-to-consumer businesses seeking reliable shipping without the urgency of expedited delivery.

Built on the UPS Smart Logistics Network, the service provides transit times similar to standard ground shipping, with an added buffer of one to two days.

It also includes features such as Delivery Photo and offers the option to upgrade to quicker service through UPS My Choice for added flexibility and user control.

“UPS is on a mission to transform our customer experience by offering an end-to-end portfolio which provides delivery, returns and pickup services seven-days-a-week,” said Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Matt Guffey.

UPS Ground with Freight Pricing is positioned to tap into the expanding less-than-truckload (LTL) segment by focusing on shipments exceeding 150 pounds that fall short of requiring a full pallet.

This service is particularly suited for commercial senders who want the consistency of small package delivery with the cost advantages of freight pricing.

It features coast-to-coast coverage and eliminates common LTL surcharges, including those for lift-gate access and inside drop-offs.

“Ground Saver and Ground with Freight Pricing represent the first of many product enhancements UPS will roll out in 2025,” added Guffey.

According to IBISWorld, the LTL sector is projected to near $94.5 billion in value by 2025, highlighting the potential for UPS to tap into a market increasingly leaning toward smaller, more frequent shipments.

Recently, UPS introduced UPS Global Checkout in 43 countries, allowing shoppers to see tariffs and guaranteed customs fees upfront before making international purchases. The platform addresses issues with surprise import costs tied to U.S. trade policies.

UPS Price Action: UPS shares traded lower by 0.92% at $94.68 at last publication Tuesday.

