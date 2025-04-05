'Stock Up Now,' Says Mark Cuban. He Warns That Even American-Made Goods Will See Price Hikes Soon

Mark Cuban is urging Americans to stock up on essentials—everything from toothpaste to soap—before prices rise even more.

In a Bluesky post on Wednesday, the billionaire investor and entrepreneur wrote, “It’s not a bad idea to go to the local Walmart or big box retailer and buy lots of consumables now. From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory. Even if it’s made in the USA, they will jack up the price and blame it on tariffs.”

Prices Could Rise Quickly

Cuban’s warning comes just as President Donald Trump’s new round of sweeping tariffs begins to take effect. The tariffs target trading partners including China, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, with duties ranging from 34% to 46%, starting April 9. Trump calls it a “Declaration of Economic Independence.”

Monstrously destructive, incoherent, ill-informed tariffs based on fabrications, imagined wrongs, discredited theories and ignorance of decades of evidence. And the real tragedy is that they will hurt working Americans more than anyone else. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 2, 2025

Economists warn that the damage could be severe. “Monstrously destructive, incoherent, ill-informed tariffs based on fabrications” is how University of Michigan professor Justin Wolfers described the plan on X.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the economic damage could reach $20 trillion—or more than $200,000 per U.S. household—pointing out that the stock market lost about $1.5 trillion in value immediately after Trump's announcement.

"As the president spoke, the value of all US stocks fell at least 2 to 3 percent. Most of the losses to corporations were already discounted before the president spoke. So $4 trillion is a better estimate of stock market loss," Summers also said.

Who Can Afford To Stock Up

Cuban's post sparked a heated debate online. Some users said Costco Wholesale COST instead of Walmart WMT or Target TGT. But others pushed back, pointing out that not everyone can afford a Costco membership—or even stock up in the first place.

"Unfortunately, those who will be hit hardest by this are also the people who cannot buy extra to stock up," one user wrote. "This country abuses the crap out of the poor."

Another added, "Nor do they likely have room to store all these extra things that they can’t afford to buy."

Others raised concerns about hoarding. "Please, please, please do not encourage hoarding," one commenter said. "It's this kind of sh*t that made people run out and buy 17,000 bottles of antibacterial soap."

Still, many agree prices are on the way up—and fast. The only question now is who can actually afford to prepare for it.

