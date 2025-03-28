Why Lear Stock Hit A New 52-Week Low This Week

Shares of Lear Corp LEA are trading lower by 8% to $87.38 since Monday’s open following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on imported cars and key auto parts.

The broader market is also lower following a greater-than-expected rise in the PCE price index in February while personal spending missed estimates.

What To Know: As a major supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, Lear depends on a global supply chain for raw materials and components.

With the tariffs set to take effect in April and May, the company’s cost structure and profitability face significant risks.

Industry Impact: Lear operates on tight margins, making it difficult to pass these increased costs onto automakers, many of whom are already struggling with rising production expenses.

Given that nearly half of a U.S.-built car's components come from abroad, higher tariffs on imported parts could further erode Lear's margins, forcing the company to consider cost-cutting measures or price hikes—both of which could hurt demand.

Analyst Concerns: According to Goldman Sachs, auto suppliers are especially vulnerable since their long-term contracts often lock in prices, leaving little room to absorb rising costs.

Additionally, the anticipated increase in vehicle prices—ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 per car—could weigh on sales, further dampening demand for Lear's products and adding to the company’s financial strain.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LEA has a 52-week high of $145.35 and a 52-week low of $86.28.