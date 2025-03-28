What's Going On With Ford Stock?

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower by 2.07% to $9.695 during Friday’s session. The stock has been volatile this week following the announcement of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts, as analysts warned of significant cost increases and potential demand declines.

Additionally, JPMorgan's Ryan Brinkman this week cut Ford's price target by 15% to $11 from $13, citing heightened earnings risk. Major indexes are also lower following a greater-than-expected rise in the PCE price index in February while personal spending missed estimates.

What To Know: While Ford manufactures many of its vehicles in the U.S., its supply chain remains deeply intertwined with global markets. Roughly 50% of components in U.S.-built cars are imported, meaning the new tariffs could add $3,000 to $8,000 in costs per vehicle.

With Ford’s focus on price-sensitive consumers and fleet sales, higher costs may squeeze margins or force price hikes that could weaken demand.

Additionally, Ford relies heavily on North American production, particularly through its Mexico-based plants, which could face higher tariff burdens.

With analysts warning of reduced auto sales, investors are increasingly cautious about Ford's earnings outlook amid an uncertain regulatory environment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford has a 52-week high of $14.85 and a 52-week low of $9.06.