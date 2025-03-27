IBM Expands Cloud Storage To On-Premises With Ceph As A Service

IBM IBM has launched IBM Storage Ceph as a Service, broadening its range of adaptable on-premises infrastructure solutions.

This addition aligns with IBM's strategy to enhance “as a service” offerings. It allows companies to incorporate cloud functionality directly into their data centers.

IDC forecasts that 80% of IT purchasers will favor consumption-based models for essential workloads by 2028. A growing emphasis on cost optimization, operational flexibility, and sustainability fuels the transition.

IBM Storage Ceph as a Service offers a fully managed, software-defined storage platform that integrates block, file, and object data.

“The need for seamless, automated operations is an increasing priority as organizations leverage AI capabilities, shift to digital infrastructure, and adopt new delivery models,” said IBM vice president McLeod Glass.

“Delivering IT built on infrastructure as a service is key to unlocking the power of flexibility, speed, and ease of consumption.”

IBM Storage Ceph as a Service is built to reduce costs by aligning expenses with actual storage needs. This on-demand scalability prevents underutilization and overprovisioning, allowing enterprises to manage data growth efficiently.

IBM broadened its “as a service” offerings with IBM Power Delivered as a Service. It connects to IBM Cloud to handle enterprise workloads like SAP, Oracle, and AI applications.

This upgrade is designed to enhance reliability, security, and smooth workload transitions within hybrid environments.

As an “as a service” solution, Power Virtual Server allows businesses to pay solely for the computing resources they utilize, including memory, storage, and CPU, all managed by IBM within its data centers.

Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.26% at $251.00 in premarket at last check Thursday.

