Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against New York Democrat Bowman

Elon Musk says he will take legal action against ex-Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

What Happened: Musk is preparing to file a lawsuit against Bowman, who referred to Musk as a “Nazi” and a “thief” on a CNN segment on Friday. The remarks have incited a strong reaction from Musk, who took to social media to express his discontent, stating, “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound.”

Musk’s decision comes in response to Bowman’s defamatory comments. The controversial comments were made during a discussion involving Joe Borelli, the former top Republican on the New York City Council.

Bowman, now leading the super PAC Built to Win, served two terms in the House but lost the 2024 Democratic primary to George Latimer, who went on to win the seat. Bowman’s comments against Musk were part of a broader critique of Musk’s role in the Trump administration’s cost-cutting initiatives.

I've had enough. Lawsuit inbound. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

While Musk has not divulged further details about the impending lawsuit, it is speculated to be a defamation case. In such cases involving public figures, it is necessary to prove “actual malice” as a motivating factor behind the false statement.

Earlier this year, Musk was accused of making a “Nazi salute” during Trump’s Inauguration Day. However, the Anti-Defamation League classified it as an “awkward gesture,” and Musk denied any intention of making a Nazi salute.

Why It Matters: This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing public discourse surrounding Musk’s role in the Trump administration. The outcome of this lawsuit could potentially set a precedent for how public figures respond to defamatory remarks in the future.

Furthermore, it underscores the increasing tension between political figures and high-profile individuals in the tech industry.

