Elon Musk Warns Pentagon Leakers Following Exposé on Alleged Secret China War Briefing: 'They Will Be Found'

Elon Musk has issued a public threat to Pentagon employees suspected of leaking information about an alleged briefing on sensitive materials involving a potential U.S. war with China.

What Happened: The New York Times published a story suggesting Musk was to be briefed by the Pentagon on potential military plans involving China. This information was allegedly leaked by Pentagon employees.

After the story was published, both Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump confirmed the planned meeting but denied any discussions about China. “China will not even be mentioned or discussed,” Trump stated on his Truth Social platform, dismissing the media reports as “lies.”

Musk supported Trump’s statement, reposting the President’s comments and labeling the New York Times as “pure propaganda.” He also warned the alleged leakers at the Pentagon, stating, “They will be found.”

The New York Times is pure propaganda.



Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT.



They will be found. pic.twitter.com/xANvLMOH5j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025

The New York Times report suggested that such a briefing would expand Musk’s role within the federal bureaucracy, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest given his business dealings in China and his role as a major government contractor with SpaceX.

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding the alleged leak highlights the sensitive nature of information within the Pentagon and the potential implications of such leaks.

Musk’s threat to the leakers underscores the seriousness of the situation and the potential consequences for those involved.

Furthermore, the incident raises questions about Musk’s role within the government and his potential conflicts of interest. As a major government contractor and a business figure with significant ties to China, the implications of Musk being briefed on potential military plans are significant.

This controversy may impact Musk’s role within the government and his relationship with China, potentially affecting his business interests and the operations of SpaceX.

