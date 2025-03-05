President Donald Trump’s administration faced a setback on Wednesday as staffers from the Department of Government Efficiency were denied entry to the U.S. African Development Foundation headquarters in Washington, D.C., escalating tensions over the agency’s leadership.

What Happened: DOGE workers attempted to enter the ADF office but were “unable to access” the premises, The Hill reports. The incident is part of a larger conflict stemming from Trump’s recent executive order aimed at eliminating certain functions of independent agencies, including the ADF.

ADF President Ward Brehm addressed the situation in a letter, seen by The Hill, stating that he “specifically instructed the staff of USADF to adhere to our rules and procedure of not allowing any meetings of this type without my presence.”

The Trump administration is reportedly seeking to install Peter Marocco, the deputy acting head of USAID, as the leader of the independent agency. Marocco, who has overseen Trump’s efforts to reduce USAID’s scope, was reportedly present with the DOGE team during the attempted entry.

The ADF, established in 1980, plays a crucial role in supporting small enterprises and grassroots groups serving marginalized communities across Africa. Between 2019 and 2023, the agency awarded over $141 million in grants, impacting 6.2 million people on the continent.

Why It Matters: This confrontation highlights the growing tension between the Trump administration’s efforts to streamline government agencies and the legal protections surrounding independent organizations like the ADF.

Trump’s executive order from February 19 called for the elimination of “non-statutory components and functions” of several agencies, including the ADF. This move has sparked bipartisan concern, with Democrats arguing that the president lacks the authority to dismantle congressionally authorized agencies.

The situation has raised concerns about the future of U.S. foreign aid and development assistance. Trump’s efforts to streamline government agencies have been met with skepticism from experts who question the feasibility and effectiveness of such drastic changes.

Elon Musk-associated DOGE claims it has saved the U.S. taxpayer $65 billion, but real savings amount to a significantly smaller $2 billion figure, according to the prior report.

Bill Gates previously had expressed hope that Musk would reconsider cutting USAID programs, praising their global impact of the now gutted agency. He highlighted the agency's vital role in famine relief and HIV medication distribution, calling its work something taxpayers should be proud of.

