What's Going On With Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock?

Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI shares are trading lower by 4.6% to $7.34 during Tuesday’s session, reflecting broader market uncertainty and investor caution ahead of the company's earnings report scheduled for Wednesday’s after-hours session.

Tuesday’s decline comes as U.S. stock futures weakened following the worst trading session of the year, with heightened concerns over impending tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

What To Know: Investor sentiment toward growth stocks, particularly in the technology sector, has been fragile in recent sessions due to economic uncertainty amid impending tariffs. The downturn in semiconductor and quantum computing stocks on Monday exacerbated Rigetti's slide, as traders moved away from high-risk assets.

Additionally, with Treasury yields slipping further, market participants appear to be repositioning portfolios in anticipation of a potentially cautious outlook from the Federal Reserve.

Rigetti Computing specializes in quantum computing, developing superconducting quantum processors and hybrid quantum-classical computing solutions aimed at revolutionizing industries such as pharmaceuticals, finance and artificial intelligence.

With Rigetti yet to report its quarterly results, investors are bracing for potential volatility. Signs of slowing revenue growth or higher-than-expected losses could further pressure the stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RGTI has a 52-week high of $21.42 and a 52-week low of $0.66.