Slack Outage: Salesforce's Messaging Platform Faces Login, Connectivity Issues

Slack, Salesforce Inc’s CRM workplace communication platform, is experiencing an outage Wednesday, affecting thousands of users.

What To Know: Launched in 2014, Slack is a leading business messaging tool, competing with Microsoft Teams and Google Chat. Users reported login and messaging issues around 10:30 a.m. ET, though some features, like viewing past messages, remained functional.

An hour later, Slack acknowledged the outage and stated its team was working to restore service. The company assured users that updates would follow. According to Slack's technical status dashboard, problems affected integrations and workflows, though notifications, search, and workspace administration were unaffected.

Acquired by Salesforce in 2021, Slack remains crucial for business communication. While outages are rare, they can disrupt businesses reliant on the platform.

Photo: Shutterstock