Disney CEO Reveals the One Quality Leaders Should Prioritize, and Why It's So Rare

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently underscored the significance of hiring employees who exhibit ‘genuine decency’, a characteristic he feels is frequently undervalued in recruitment.

What Happened: Iger advocates for the prioritization of ‘genuine decency’ in the hiring process. Iger contends that this trait is often overlooked by hiring managers.

In his book published in 2019, “The Ride of A Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company,” Iger wrote, “Genuine decency — an instinct for fairness and openness and mutual respect — is a rarer commodity in business than it should be, and you should look for it in the people you hire and nurture it in the people who work for you.”

"When hiring, try to surround yourself with people who are good in addition to being good at what they do," Iger wrote and as quoted by CNBC.

While acknowledging the importance of skills and experience, Iger asserts that character is equally crucial in fostering a positive workplace culture. He further emphasized that leaders should embody the values of integrity, decency, and honesty, as they are representative of the company’s values.

“What people think of you is what they’ll think of your company,” Iger wrote, underlining the importance of a leader’s reputation in shaping the company’s image.

"You can be the head of a seven-person organization or a quarter-million person organization, the same truth holds. What people think of you is what they'll think of your company," he wrote in the book.

Why It Matters: Iger’s comments come at a time when companies are increasingly being scrutinized for their corporate culture and values.

The emphasis on ‘genuine decency’ not only reflects the changing dynamics of the workplace but also underscores the need for companies to align their values with those of their employees.

This alignment is becoming increasingly important as workers are more likely to remain loyal to companies that share their values, thereby reducing turnover and increasing productivity.

