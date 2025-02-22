Mary Trump Slams Uncle: 'Trump and His Corrupt Fascist Regime Are Aligned With the Agenda of Vladimir Putin and Moscow'

The U.S. government has reportedly issued a diplomatic questionnaire to European leaders. The questionnaire seeks to understand their position on Ukraine’s security and their readiness to defend Ukraine without U.S. leadership.

What Happened: The questionnaire is seen as a measure of European leaders’ determination amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict. It included questions like, “Are there any countries you believe would be indispensable, like maybe the United States of America?” and “Specifically, what short-term and long-term resources do you think will be required from the United States?”

According to Mary Trump, President Donald Trump's estranged niece, some have found these questions offensive, suggesting that the US is reconsidering its role in the conflict. This change in stance is believed to be due to Trump and his administration aligning with Vladimir Putin‘s Moscow agenda.

“Why suddenly is the United States riddled with such uncertainty about its role in the conflict? That's simple: it's because Donald Trump and his corrupt fascist regime are aligned with the agenda of Vladimir Putin and Moscow. This is a travesty. And it's a travesty that the people in charge, including those at the State Department, care nothing and know nothing about diplomacy and statecraft,” Mary Trump wrote in her latest blog post.

In response, European leaders are escalating their efforts to counteract US foreign policy. An emergency summit was convened in Paris last week, attended by France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, along with top EU and NATO officials, to devise a response to these developments.

The U.S. seems to be shifting its responsibilities onto its allies, waiting to see who will stand for it. This change in U.S. policy has created increasing uncertainty about its role in the conflict, leaving European leaders scrambling to respond.

“Donald's increasingly hostile stance towards Ukraine and continuing appeasement of Putin has European leaders scrambling to respond to yet another reckless move by the United States,” she added in the post.

Mary Trump mentioned that President Volodomyr Zelensky has remained clear himself as to Ukraine’s position on what the future of Ukraine looks like.

“Donald is calling this the grotesque display that occurred in Saudi Arabia a "peace negotiation," but Zelensky very properly is calling bullshit. He originally had scheduled a visit Saudi Arabia but canceled it when he realized that the United States and Russia planned to meet without giving Ukraine, the aggrieved party, a seat at the negotiating table,” she said.

Why It Matters: The US’s shift in stance towards the Ukraine conflict is a significant development. The questionnaire, seen as a test of European resolve, has implications for the global balance of power and the future of international diplomacy.

The response of European leaders to this questionnaire and the subsequent actions will be crucial in shaping the course of the Ukraine conflict and the role of the US in global conflicts.

