Genuine Parts Q4 Earnings: Beats Street View, Industrial Sales Slump, Dividend Boost And More

Zinger Key Points
- Genuine Parts Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS both beat estimates.
- Genuine Parts sees FY25 adjusted EPS of $7.75 – $8.25, below $8.29 estimate.
- Get access to your new suite of high-powered trading tools, including real-time stock ratings, insider trades, and government trading signals.
Genuine Parts Co GPC shares are trading higher in premarket on Tuesday.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 3.3% year-on-year to $5.77 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $5.71 billion.
The increase was driven by a 3.2% benefit from acquisitions, a net 0.6% favorable impact of foreign currency and other, partially offset by a 0.5% decrease in comparable sales.
Automotive Parts Group sales grew 6.1% Y/Y. Segment EBITDA of $285 million decreased 6.2%, with segment EBITDA margin of 7.8%, down 100 basis points from the same period of the prior year.
Sales for the Industrial Parts Group declined 1.2%. Segment EBITDA of $271 million decreased 4.3% with segment EBITDA margin of 12.9%, down 40 basis points year over year.
Adjusted EPS of $1.61 beat the consensus estimate of $1.55.
Gross profit increased 1.8% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. Selling, administrative and other expenses were $1.69 billion, an 11.5% rise Y/Y.
Cash and equivalents totaled $479.9 million as of December 31. Net cash generated from operating activities for the twelve months totaled $1.25 billion.
The company’s Board of Directors approved a 3% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend for 2025 from $1.00 to $1.03 per share, which is payable April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record March 7, 2025.
Due to expanded restructuring program, the company will incur about $150 million to $180 million in 2025, which will continue to be reported as a non-recurring expense.
“While the year presented challenges due to macroeconomic conditions and softer end-market demand, we remained focused on controlling what we could—advancing our strategic initiatives to strengthen the business and effectively managing our operations,” said President and CEO Will Stengel.
Outlook: Genuine Parts sees FY25 revenue growth of 2% – 4%. The company expects FY25 adjusted EPS of $7.75 – $8.25 versus the consensus of $8.29.
The company sees FY25 free cash flow of $800 million – $1.0 billion and an operating cash flow of $1.2 billion – $1.4 billion.
Price Action: GPC shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $125.50 in premarket at the last check Tuesday.
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.