Amazon's Rufus Is Changing How You Shop — Andy Jassy Explains How The AI Assistant Is Helping Customers Overcome Information Overload

On Thursday, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN CEO Andy Jassy spoke about how its AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, is improving search, personalization, and the overall shopping experience.

What Happened: During Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings call, analyst Michael Morton asked Jassy about AI's role in the future of e-commerce.

In response, Jassy said that AI-driven assistants like Rufus are already helping customers refine searches, summarize product reviews, and retrieve past orders more efficiently.

“If you’re buying something and you’re on a product detail page, our product detail pages provide so much information that sometimes it’s hard if you’re trying to find something quickly,” Jassy explained. “We have so many customers now who just use Rufus to help them find a quick fact about a product.”

“We expect throughout 2025 that the number of occasions where you’re not sure what you want to buy and you want help from Rufus, are going to continue to increase and be more and more helpful to customers.”

Why It Matters: Last year, after Amazon introduced Rufus, concerns were raised about the e-commerce giant's history of prioritizing items that boost its profits or receive advertising support.

The company has previously faced backlash for allowing ads to shape recommendations, including its controversial "Amazon's Choice" label.

Amazon’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $187.8 billion, surpassing expectations. However, the company projects lower net sales for the current quarter.

The company also plans to invest nearly $100 billion in AI initiatives in 2025.

Price Action: Amazon's stock fell 4.05% in after-hours trading, closing at $229.16. Earlier on Thursday, it ended at $238.83, reflecting a 1.13% increase, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.