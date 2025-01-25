Scaramucci Questions Trump's Commitment to MAGA Agenda: 'Trump Himself Is Not MAGA'

Former Trump White House adviser Anthony Scaramucci has cast doubt on President Donald Trump‘s true commitment to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda.

What Happened: During an interaction on MSNBC, Scaramucci boldly suggested that Trump’s loyalty to the MAGA cause is not as steadfast as it appears.

He proposed that Trump’s interests lie more with the billionaires in his circle than with ardent MAGA supporters like Steve Bannon.

“There's a fight for the core of MAGA. And the really interesting part about it is Trump himself is not MAGA. Just take a look at what he did. He's got the billionaires lined up right behind his family. The people that are in his government that supposedly represent MAGA were behind them. And trust me, I know him. He's a very detail-oriented guy that way in terms of aesthetics,” Scaramucci said.

During the interview, Scaramucci further elaborated, stating that Trump’s actions, such as rallying billionaires to support his family, were calculated.

He interprets this as an attempt by Trump to depict these billionaires as subservient to him, a move that Scaramucci sees as a departure from the fundamental MAGA values.

Also Read: Scaramucci Criticizes Donald Trump’s Meme Coin Launch: ‘Idi Amin-Level Corruption’

Scaramucci also noted that Trump’s focus on personal gains and attention seems to take precedence over his interest in the congressional midterms.

“Does anybody here think that he cares about what happens in the congressional midterms? And I can tell you right now, he marginally does, but not really, because everything is about him. So look at it through the following prism. Am I getting a lot of attention or am I making a lot of money? And that's that's Donald Trump. And the way to beat him is to get to the normal people that are currently apathetic about the situation and bring them into the swimming pool with us,” he added.

These comments from Scaramucci hint at a widening rift within the Trump camp, with varying perspectives on the true nature of the MAGA movement.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s remarks add to the ongoing debate about the true intentions behind the MAGA movement and Trump’s commitment to it.

If Scaramucci’s claims hold weight, it could potentially lead to further divisions within the Trump camp and the MAGA movement as a whole.

This could have significant implications for the future of the movement and its influence on American politics.

Read Next

Scaramucci On Trump Win: ‘I Got It Wrong, I'm Not Going To Whine About It'

Image: Shutterstock