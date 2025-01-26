Mark Cuban Shares His Best Advice For His Kids: 'You Can't Just Buy Whatever You Want, I Don't Want You To Be Entitled Jerks'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has shared his perspective on the impact of his wealth on his children’s lives and their perception of success.

What Happened: During a conversation with TikToker Bobbi Althoff in 2023, Cuban revealed that his children often grapple with the expectations set by his substantial wealth.

Cuban’s children are acutely aware of the assumptions people make about them due to their father’s financial status. During the interview, he expressed his desire for them to establish their own identities and careers without being overshadowed by his success.

"Sometimes I think [the money is] the part they don't like. Not that they want to be poor, but it sets an expectation, it's how other people see them," Cuban said.

Emphasizing the importance of self-reliance, Cuban has always encouraged his children to earn their own money and success.

In an interview in 2022, Cuban said, "My wife and I are really consistent in that, ‘You have to accomplish these things on your own. You don't want to be Mark Cuban's son or daughter your entire life."

In 2020 in another interaction Cuban mentioned that he always encourage his children to focus on becoming more independent and self-reliant.

"I'm not going to write you checks. You don't just get a credit card. You can't just buy whatever you want," Cuban said adding: "I tell them, "After your health, my No. 1 thing for you all is, I don't want you to be entitled jerks.”

Cuban, who embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at a young age by selling garbage bags door-to-door to save money for sneakers, sees a similar spirit in one of his children.

This child has started selling candy bars to classmates, learning about business models in the process, a move that Cuban strongly supports.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s approach to parenting offers a unique perspective on wealth and success. His emphasis on self-reliance and resilience, coupled with his desire for his children to carve their own paths, underscores the importance of individual achievement, irrespective of one’s background.

This perspective is particularly relevant in a society where wealth is often seen as a determinant of success.

Cuban’s story serves as a reminder that success is not inherited but earned, and that wealth, while influential, should not define one’s identity or worth.

