Mark Cuban Shares The One Thing He Splurged On After Striking It Rich: 'I'M Not A Big Spender'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has opened up about his path to success and his unique spending habits in a recent interview.

What Happened: Despite his billionaire status, Cuban confessed that he is not one to splurge. However, he did indulge in a house and a plane when he first tasted success. Since then, his spending habits have been more conservative. Cuban believes that a part of his success can be attributed to luck.

Speaking with People, Cuban said, “I was born at the right time so that when the internet technology really took off, we were able to start AudioNet, which turned into Broadcast.com, which turned into the first streaming company, which went public and I could turn around and sell for $5.7 billion in stock.”

"When I first made money I did go out and buy things, I bought a house, bought a plane," he told the outlet. "But since then, I literally even had a conversation with my wife not long ago that, ‘Okay, we’re allowed to go out and buy some stuff, so if we want to, let’s go look at things.' But I’m not a big spender," Cuban added.

He also stressed the significance of resilience in the face of failure. “It doesn’t matter how many times you fail, you only have to be right once, then everybody can call you an overnight success,” he stated.

Today, Cuban’s approach to business has evolved. He avoids phone calls and conducts business primarily via email. He also gives credit to his wife, Tiffany Stewart, for a large part of his success, emphasizing the importance of a strong partnership in both business and personal life.

Why It Matters: Mark Cuban’s journey provides valuable insights into the mindset and habits of successful entrepreneurs. His frugality, despite his wealth, is a testament to his disciplined approach to financial management. His acknowledgment of the role of luck in his success is a humble reminder that timing and opportunity often play a crucial role in entrepreneurial success.

His emphasis on resilience and the importance of being right just once offers a fresh perspective on dealing with failure. It serves as a reminder that success is not always a linear path and that failures can often lead to greater opportunities.

Finally, Cuban’s shift to conducting business primarily via email and his acknowledgment of the role of his wife in his success highlight the importance of adapting to changing circumstances and the value of strong personal relationships in achieving success.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.