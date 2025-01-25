Trump Administration Initiates Deportation Flights Using Military Aircraft

The Trump administration has begun deportation flights of immigrants who entered the US illegally, utilizing Air Force C-17 planes. This development was confirmed by the White House.

What Happened: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the first of these flights on Friday. She shared Images on X showing individuals in restraints being loaded onto Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs.

Leavitt conveyed that President Donald Trump is sending a “strong and clear message” to the world about the consequences of illegal entry into the United States. Two deportation flights to Guatemala were conducted overnight, according to a US defense official.

Deportation flights have begun.



President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences. pic.twitter.com/CTlG8MRcY1 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 24, 2025

The press secretary also disclosed that over 500 “illegal immigrant criminals” had been apprehended, with hundreds more being deported by military aircraft. She characterized the operation as the “largest massive deportation operation in history”.

During his inaugural address, President Trump reiterated his stance on illegal immigration, vowing to halt all illegal entry and commence the process of deporting “millions and millions of criminal aliens”.

On his first day in office, Trump declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and instructed the US Northern Command to seal the borders. This week, an additional 1,500 active-duty soldiers and Marines were deployed to the border, augmenting the total active-duty force size to approximately 4,000 service members.

Why It Matters: This move marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration. The use of military aircraft for deportation is unprecedented and signals a hardening of the administration’s stance on immigration policy.

The operation, described as the “largest massive deportation operation in history”, indicates the scale of the administration’s commitment to its immigration policy. The deployment of additional troops to the border further underscores this commitment.

The impact of these measures on the situation at the US-Mexico border and on US immigration policy more broadly will be closely watched.

