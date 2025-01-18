Chicago Braces For Massive Immigration Raid Hours After Donald Trump's Second Inauguration

Chicago is preparing for a significant immigration raid less than 24 hours after Donald Trump takes the oath of office to begin his second term as president.

What Happened: The large-scale deportation raid in Chicago is slated to begin on Tuesday, immediately following Trump’s Monday inauguration. The action will be the initial phase of Trump’s pledge to deport millions of foreign nationals.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, multiple sources involved in the immigration operation’s planning have learned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intends to deploy between 100 and 200 officers for this week-long operation.

Chicago Alderman Michael Rodriguez is taking steps to prepare his constituents for the upcoming raids, distributing legal advice on cards. However, the exact start time of the operation remains uncertain.

Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar Thomas Homan had previously declared his intention to make Chicago the focal point for mass deportations. He reaffirmed his commitment to this plan at a Republican event last month.

"We're going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois," Homan said at a holiday party on Chicago's North Side. "And if the Chicago mayor doesn't want to help, he can step aside. But if he impedes us, if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien, I will prosecute him."

Since late 2020, approximately 10 million people have migrated to the U.S., accounting for both legal and illegal arrivals and subtracting those who departed. This influx has alleviated labor shortages and contributed to faster economic growth.

Why It Matters: This impending mass deportation raid in Chicago represents a significant step in the implementation of Trump’s immigration policies.

The scale of the operation, involving up to 200 officers, underscores the administration’s commitment to its hardline stance on immigration. The impact of this operation will likely be felt not just by the individuals targeted for deportation, but also by the broader community, as it grapples with the social and economic implications of such a large-scale action.

The response of local officials such as Rodriguez highlights the tension between federal immigration policies and local community interests.

