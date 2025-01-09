Elon Musk Hosts X Spaces With Afd's Alice Weidel After Successfully Endorsing Trump: Share Views On Nuclear Power And Future Of Europe With Far Right German Leader

On Thursday, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk stirred controversy by hosting a live discussion on X with Alice Weidel, co-leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party.

What Happened: During the conversation, which lasted nearly 75 minutes, Musk expressed strong support for the AfD, stating that “only the AfD can save Germany.”

The duo covered various topics including illegal immigration, education, and immigration. Musk and Weidel shared similar views on reducing German bureaucracy and energy policy.

“Germany is the only industrial country that unplugged the nuclear power plant,” Weidel stated, adding, “You don’t need to be very smart to encounter that you cannot run an industrial country with just wind and solar.”

See Also: Elon Musk’s Father Hints At Son’s Interest In Liverpool, But Will Billionaire Bypass Manchester United For LeBron’s Team?

Musk immediately said that he is a “big fan of solar energy,” but agreed with Weidel’s point from Germany’s perspective saying, the solution must be multi-faceted. “I think it was tragic for Germany to shut down the nuclear power plant. They’re very well designed.”

The conversation also delved deeply into topics such as Douglas Adams, Schopenhauer, the meaning of life, and potential solutions to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

They also discussed the war in Ukraine, with Musk suggesting that President-elect Donald Trump could quickly resolve the conflict, though he was vague on specifics.

AfD has been classified as a right-wing extremist party by the German intelligence, noted The Guardian.

Why It Matters: Following his involvement in Trump’s election win, Musk has been making headlines in European politics.

He faces allegations of attempting to influence Germany’s upcoming election on Feb. 23. Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's largest opposition party, previously criticized Musk's interference as "intrusive and presumptuous."

The tech mogul's influence on Europe's largest economy has surged, particularly with Tesla's Gigafactory in Grünheide, near Berlin. The upcoming election could impact policies that may benefit Tesla.

Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, the only one of its kind in Europe, plays a critical role in the production of Model Y vehicles and battery systems. By November 2024, the factory had produced over 400,000 Model Y vehicles, which were delivered to 37 countries, alongside more than 500,000 drive units.

However, Musk’s political ambitions have extended beyond Germany. He has also voiced support for Reform U.K., a British populist party led by Nigel Farage.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.