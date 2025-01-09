Here's How To Watch Former President Jimmy Carter's State Funeral Online

Former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral service will be held today and his remains will be transported to the Washington National Cathedral after lying in state at the Capitol this week. Following the service, Carter will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Plains, Georgia, his hometown.

What Happened: Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States passed away at the age of 100 on December 29. President Joe Biden had declared Thursday, Jan. 9 a national day of mourning, leading to the closure of all federal government offices.

How To Watch: The funeral services will be live-streamed across both network and cable television. The funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The memorial will also be live-streamed on YouTube by PBS and others.

The passing of Carter marks the end of an era for a leader who was not only the 39th President of the United States but also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Carter, who was born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, had a diverse career before entering politics, including roles as a peanut farmer and a U.S. Navy lieutenant. He became the governor of Georgia in 1970 and was elected president in 1976.

His legacy is remembered for championing human rights and peace, particularly in the Middle East. Following his death, President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump expressed their condolences. Biden referred to Carter as an “extraordinary leader,” while Trump described him as “truly a good man.”

In September, Carter had turned 100 and received a message from Biden in which the sitting president said, "I admire you so darn much."

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock