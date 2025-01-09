El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Says 'Maybe We'll All Get The Chance To Buy Bitcoin At A Discount' After DOJ Clears Sale Of Over 69K BTC

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, suggested that Bitcoin BTC/USD might soon be available at a reduced price.

What Happened: Bukele’s comment came after a federal judge allowed the U.S. government to sell 69,370 Bitcoins, valued at $6.5 billion, seized from the Silk Road case.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) received approval to liquidate the Bitcoin due to concerns about price volatility. The Silk Road, a notorious darknet marketplace, was shut down in 2013, and Bitcoins were seized as part of the investigation. The DOJ’s decision to sell the assets comes amid ongoing discussions about the cryptocurrency’s market stability and regulatory measures.

Maybe we'll all get the chance to buy Bitcoin at a discount! https://t.co/d16TnQ9SAl — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 9, 2025

Why It Matters: For Bukele, who has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, the potential market impact of this sale is noteworthy. El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, and Bukele’s interest in the cryptocurrency market remains strong. The sale could present an opportunity for investors to acquire Bitcoin at a lower price, aligning with Bukele’s optimistic outlook on the cryptocurrency’s future.

The U.S. government’s move to sell Bitcoin has been a topic of debate, with figures like Donald Trump expressing opposition. In August, Trump stated that the government should not be selling Bitcoin, comparing the importance of cryptocurrency to that of artificial intelligence. He emphasized the need for the U.S. to embrace and build upon these modern currencies.

Furthermore, Trump has reportedly considered an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, indicating a potential shift in U.S. economic policy to position Bitcoin as a core national asset. This move could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency market and the U.S. economy.

