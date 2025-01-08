What's Going On With FuboTV Stock After Disney Deal?

FuboTV Inc FUBO shares recently saw a 300% surge driven by the announcement of a new partnership with Walt Disney Co DIS.

What To Know: The agreement, which positions Disney to own 70% of a combined FuboTV and Hulu+LiveTV entity, is expected to close within 12 to 18 months.

Analysts suggest the merger could improve economies of scale, reduce litigation risks and expand Fubo’s content offerings, including access to Disney and Fox content outside Hulu+LiveTV bundles.

The combined company is projected to have 6.2 million subscribers, with revenue reaching $6.5 billion to $7 billion by 2026. While Roth MKM analyst Darren Aftahi raised Fubo’s price target from $2 to $4.75, he maintained a Neutral rating, citing uncertainty over organic subscriber growth.

Disney meanwhile benefits from reduced management responsibilities for Hulu+LiveTV and expanded streaming options, including a future ESPN flagship platform.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FUBO has a 52-week high of $6.45 and a 52-week low of $1.10.

Note: The author of this article owns DIS Stock.