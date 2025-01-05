Elon Musk has expressed his strong disapproval of lawmakers who opposed a bill aimed at deporting convicted sex offenders who are undocumented immigrants.

What Happened: Musk took to X on Sunday to voice his criticism. He urged his followers to post a list of all those who opposed the bill, stating they should be voted out of office. His tweet was in response to a post that highlighted that 158 Democrats voted against the bill in September.

There is no excuse. Please post the list of people who opposed this law and want to keep illegals who are convicted sex offenders in America.



They all need to be voted out of office. Every one of them. https://t.co/nuimP3Hsm1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

Musk wrote, “There is no excuse. Please post the list of people who opposed this law and want to keep illegals who are convicted sex offenders in America. They all need to be voted out of office. Every one of them.”

Also Read: Elon Musk Weighs In On MAGA Divide, Urges GOP To Purge ‘Contemptible Fools’

Following his response, the original poster shared the list and Musk then said, “These awful people all need to be voted out, either in the primaries or the general election. They sully the Capitol Building with their presence.”

At the time of the debate over the bill, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), then the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said that the bill was too broad and risked deporting victims of domestic violence back to dangerous living arrangements in their country of origin.

These awful people all need to be voted out, either in the primaries or the general election. They sully the Capitol Building with their presence. https://t.co/6i9LqTefzv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

Why It Matters: The bill in question was passed by the House in September, with every Republican and 51 Democrats voting in favor. However, 158 Democrats opposed it, causing a stir in the political landscape. The bill aimed to deport undocumented immigrants convicted of sex crimes, a move that Musk strongly supports.

Musk’s tweet has sparked a conversation about the bill, the lawmakers who opposed it, and the future of immigration policies in the United States.

As an influential figure, Musk’s views could potentially sway public opinion and impact future political decisions.

Read Next

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Calls Elon Musk ‘Albert Einstein Of Our Time,' Says Tesla CEO Will Help Build ‘A Stronger America'