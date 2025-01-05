In a recent post on Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump criticized the Manhattan judge who presided over his criminal trial and writer E. Jean Carroll.

What Happened: On Saturday, Trump took to the social media platform to express his dissatisfaction with Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, whom he labeled as “corrupt”.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments to Stormy Daniels. He denounced the charges as “fake” and “made up”.

Additionally, Trump criticized Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron, who presided over his civil fraud trial. Trump was ordered to pay half a billion dollars in fines in this case, which is currently under appeal. He accused Engoron of undervaluing his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I never falsified business records. It is a fake, made up charge by a corrupt judge who is just doing the work of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department, an attack on their political opponent, ME! He created a case where there was none. Keeps a "gag order" on me so that I can't talk about how crooked he is. The Fake News knows all about it, but they refuse to talk,” Trump wrote.

“He may be the most conflicted judge in New York State history. The accountant testified, with total corroboration, that the records were perfect & totally above board. A legal expense was called, on the books, a legal expense. There was nothing else it could have been called. This was the so-called falsifying of records. I was hiding nothing, everything was out in the open for all to see. Every legal scholar of note said there IS NO CASE AGAINST ME,” Trump added in his post.

In the same post, Trump referred to E. Jean Carroll as “the woman I never met”. Carroll was awarded nearly $100 million in damages after accusing Trump of sexual assault, a claim he has consistently denied.

“And then we have, also in New York, the woman I never met (celebrity photo lines from 30 years ago don't count!), who was awarded almost $100,000,000. A totally out of control, Trump hating judge, presided. The Biden/Harris DOJ was involved, directly or indirectly, in each of these cases. I won against Deranged Jack Smith!” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.

Why It Matters: This recent outburst from Trump on Truth Social marks another chapter in his ongoing legal battles. His criticism of the judges and Carroll comes at a time when he is facing significant legal challenges, including a criminal conviction and a hefty fine in a civil fraud case.

His comments also highlight his continued denial of the sexual assault allegations made by Carroll. This situation underscores the tension between Trump and the judicial system, as well as his contentious relationship with his accusers.

