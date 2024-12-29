Jeff Bezos' Neighbor Lists Vacant Miami Lot For $200 Million After Buying It For Just $27.5M

A vacant plot neighboring Jeff Bezos’ properties in Miami is up for grabs, with a hefty price tag of $200 million.

What Happened: According to a report, a 1.84-acre property located on Indian Creek, a private island in Miami-Dade County, Florida, is for sale.

The island, often referred to as the “Billionaire Bunker,” is home to properties owned by high-profile figures such as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady, Carl Icahn, and Bezos.

According to a report by Business Insider, the $200 million asking price for the plot is significantly higher than what Bezos paid for any of his three properties on the island.

Bezos purchased a $68 million mansion and an adjacent property for $79 million in 2023, followed by a third acquisition worth $90 million in September.

Real estate agent Ilya Reznik, who is representing the anonymous owners, told the outlet that the high asking price is due to the plot’s “very unique location.” The owners initially bought the land for $27.5 million in 2018. The sale also includes predesigns for a 25,000-square-foot estate.

According to the listing, the land comes with 200 feet of Biscayne Bay waterfront, allowing the potential owner to build a deep-water dock for a 180-foot mega yacht.

Why It Matters: The sale of this plot is indicative of the escalating real estate prices in the Miami area, particularly on Indian Creek Island. The island has seen a surge in high-profile buyers in recent years, driving up property values.

The plot’s proximity to Bezos’ properties further adds to its value, given the Amazon founder’s prominence. The fact that the plot comes with predesigns for a large estate and the potential for a deep-water dock adds to its appeal for potential buyers looking for luxury and exclusivity.

The sale will be a significant one to watch, as it could set a new benchmark for property prices on the island.

