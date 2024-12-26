Trump Linked Phunware CEO Charts 'Overseas' Plans As President Elect Makes White House Comeback: 'Helping Elected Figures… Doesn't End On Election Day'

Stephen Chen, CEO of Phunware Inc. PHUN, has outlined ambitious plans for the company’s global expansion, leveraging its established ties with President-elect Donald Trump.

In an exclusive chat with Benzinga, Chen spoke about the company’s ongoing relationship with President-elect Donald Trump.

Phunware’s stock has been notably volatile this year, largely influenced by Trump’s presidential campaign. The company has been linked to Trump since 2020 when it developed and managed his reelection campaign mobile app.

Chen expressed satisfaction with the partnership, noting that Phunware has been refining its products and is now prepared to support a variety of campaigns and advocacy projects.

He emphasized the company’s versatility, highlighting its voter engagement platform and potential benefits beyond the campaign trail.

Looking ahead, Chen revealed plans to leverage Phunware’s engagement platform for local, regional, and international campaigns.

He stated, “Helping elected figures and the public doesn’t end on election day, as there are local, regional, and even overseas campaigns we can help,” indicating a focus on expanding their technology’s application.

Regarding future collaborations with Trump or the Republican party, Chen remained non-committal but confident in Phunware’s ability to provide robust engagement solutions for political groups across the spectrum.

As per Benzinga Pro, the year-to-date returns of PHUN have increased by 6.01%. It has a consensus price target of $10.75 based on the ratings of four analysts. Ascendiant Capital, HC Wainwright & Co., and HC Wainwright & Co. have set a price target of $9.33 with an implied 112.60% upside.

