EV Lease Nearly Free With $0 Down, $0 Month Offer In This State

Residents in one state could lease a new vehicle with a $0 down and $0 a month offer before taxes, in a move that could increase electric vehicle adoption.



What Happened: With concerns that electric vehicle regulatory credits could disappear under President-elect Donald Trump, residents in the state of Colorado may want to hear more about the latest offer.

The Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Ram FIAT Denver dealership, which sells and leases Stellantis NV STLA vehicles has a new $0 down, $0 a month offer for the Fiat 500e.

The 27-month lease, with a 10,000 mile per year allowance, has the new offer available to select customers.

Customers will still have to pay taxes on the offer, which total around $1,298 according to an Electrek report, along with a $395 disposition fee, totaling around $1,693. This calculates out to around $63 per month for a new electric vehicle lease.

Why It's Important: The new offer highlights how Colorado is one of the most friendly states when it comes to electric vehicles, which includes $7,500 in state tax credits on select EVs on top of $7,500 in federal tax credits.

Benzinga previously reported that combining federal and state credits on a Tesla Model 3 RWD in August 2023 could get the starting price from $40,240 to under $20,000.

"Very compelling," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the time.

Benzinga also shared that a Colorado Nissan dealer was offering a $0 down, $ 19 a month offer ($79 per month with fees) on a 2025 Nissan Leaf S earlier this year.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made a push to see more electric vehicles sold in the state, with a goal of one million plug-in vehicles on the road by 2030.

