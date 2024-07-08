Electric Vehicle Lease For $19 A Month? Dealership In This State Has New Offer To Lure Customers

Loading... Loading...

For consumers, one of the most important determining factors when it comes to buying a new vehicle is often price, which is a trend that is constantly monitored by the electric vehicle sector.

One state may have a solution for increased adoption.

What Happened: The state of Colorado is considered one of the most friendly when it comes to electric vehicle adoption and a new offer from a local car dealership could strengthen that point across America.

A Colorado Nissan dealer is offering a new leasing special offering the 2025 Nissan LEAF S for $19 per month. The offer is good for 24 months with $0 down and 10,000 miles annually.

The family-owned Tynan's Nissan Aurora is the dealership behind the special, as reported by Electrek.

The dealership is offering 60 vehicles as part of the deal.

The $19 per month fee comes with a slight catch, depending on how a consumer makes their purchase. While no down payment is required, a consumer is responsible for a $695 acquisition fee and a $699 dealer handling fee. These fees, along with the first payment due at signing, can be rolled into the lease taking the monthly total up to $79 per month. This figure also doesn't include taxes.

Read Also: Americans Cling To Gas Cars Over EVs Even At Equal Prices, Survey Reveals: What’s The Biggest Factor?

Why It's Important: Colorado offers an $8,100 state EV tax credit, which is part of the lease offer, along with national credits and other state credits.

Benzinga previously shared that Colorado was offering incentives that took the starting price of a Tesla Inc TSLA Model 3 RWD from $40,240 down to $13,740 or $19,240, depending on if all credits were stackable.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is pushing to have one million plug-in electric vehicles on Colorado roads by 2030. The governor wants to see electric vehicles consist of 25% of new car sales in the state by 2025, compared to 13% in mid-2023.

The 2025 Nissan LEAF S is one of several electric vehicles from Nissan, which is a unit of Renault ADR RNLSY, as the company works on delivering affordable EVs to consumers.

The vehicle has a starting price of $28,140 before credits, according to the company.

Tesla offers leasing on several models with its Model 3 RWD offered for around $299 per month with $2,999 due at signing.

The electric vehicle giant also offered a limited time 0.99% APR on the Tesla Model Y in the month of May.

New financing offers and lease specials combined with state and federal tax credits could make new electric vehicles more affordable for most consumers.

Read Next:

Photo: 2025 Nissan LEAF, Courtesy Nissan