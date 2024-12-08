Taylor Swift Defies Trump's Predictions, AOC Challenges Musk's DOGE Agenda, And More: This Week In Politics

The week was buzzing with a whirlwind of news. From Taylor Swift’s sales soaring despite Trump’s predictions to AOC challenging Musk’s DOGE agenda, the news cycle was anything but dull. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Swift’s Sales Soar Despite Trump’s Predictions

Contrary to President-elect Donald Trump’s forecast, Taylor Swift’s sales have not taken a hit after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Swift continues to reign supreme in concerts, movies, and streaming lists. Her new “Eras Tour Book” is also enjoying immense success. The book offers fans a glimpse into the record-breaking Eras Tour with photos and behind-the-scenes stories.

Read the full article here.

AOC Challenges Musk’s DOGE Agenda

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has responded to Elon Musk's call for defunding the American Civil Liberties Union. She also criticized proposed cuts by the Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency. According to AOC, while the ACLU receives no taxpayer funds, proposals are being made by DOGE to cut funding for essential services, targeting some of the most vulnerable groups in society.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Personnel Picks: Mixed Reactions

Trump’s picks for potential nominees for his Cabinet and other White House administration roles have sparked diverse reactions. While some of his choices, like Huckabee and Rubio, have been well-received, others like Kennedy, Oz, and McMahon have faced disapproval.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s FBI Pick Kash Patel’s Wealth Growth

Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has seen his wealth grow through various avenues, including Trump Media & Technology Group. Patel is a loyal Trump supporter and has previously worked for him on the National Security Council.

Read the full article here.

Potential Fallout Between Musk and Trump

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood has weighed in on the potential repercussions of a possible fallout between President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Musk's companies, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. Wood acknowledged the strong personalities of both individuals and the potential risks associated with such a dynamic.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.