Donald Trump's Personnel Picks: Voters Like Huckabee, Rubio Picks, Disapprove Of Kennedy, Oz, McMahon

President-elect Donald Trump has announced many of his picks for potential nominees for his Cabinet and other White House administration roles since winning the 2024 presidential election.

While the picks still have to be officially nominated and approved in many cases, voters were recently asked to share whether they approve or disapprove of his current selections.

What Happened: Trump's announced picks have generated plenty of discussion on social media and across the political spectrum with the announced pick of Matt Gaetz as attorney general eventually saw the former Congressman withdraw his name due to concerns of being a distraction and fears of not getting approval.

A new Morning Consult poll asked voters for their approval ratings on Trump and his picks for the new White House administration.

The poll found Trump had an approval rating of 53%, down from 54% in the poll published on Nov. 17. Split by political party, Republicans gave Trump a 91% approval rating, down from 93%, Independents gave an approval rating of 44%, down from 46% and Democrats gave an approval rating of 21%, up from 20%.

Personnel Pick Ratings: Here are the approval and disapproval ratings of recent personnel picks by Trump for his next White House term.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State: 45% approval, 34% disapproval, 21% no opinion

Secretary of State: 45% approval, 34% disapproval, 21% no opinion Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , Health and Human Services Secretary: 44% approval, 39% disapproval, 17% no opinion

, Health and Human Services Secretary: 44% approval, 39% disapproval, 17% no opinion Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Isreal: 44% approval, 31% disapproval, 25% no opinion

U.S. ambassador to Isreal: 44% approval, 31% disapproval, 25% no opinion Mehmet Oz, CMS administrator: 41% approval, 38% disapproval, 20% no opinion

CMS administrator: 41% approval, 38% disapproval, 20% no opinion Tulsi Gabbard , Director of National Intelligence: 39% approval, 33% disapproval, 29% no opinion

, Director of National Intelligence: 39% approval, 33% disapproval, 29% no opinion Pam Bondi , Attorney General: 39% approval, 29% disapproval, 33% no opinion

, Attorney General: 39% approval, 29% disapproval, 33% no opinion Elise Stefanik , U.S. ambassador to the United Nations: 38% approval, 29% disapproval, 33% no opinion

, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations: 38% approval, 29% disapproval, 33% no opinion Kristi Noem, Homeland Security secretary: 37% approval, 33% disapproval, 30% no opinion

Homeland Security secretary: 37% approval, 33% disapproval, 30% no opinion Pete Hegseth , Defense secretary: 36% approval, 32% disapproval, 32% no opinion

, Defense secretary: 36% approval, 32% disapproval, 32% no opinion Linda McMahon , Education secretary: 36% approval, 36% disapproval, 28% no opinion

, Education secretary: 36% approval, 36% disapproval, 28% no opinion Scott Bessent , Treasury secretary: 36% approval, 25% disapproval, 39% no opinion

, Treasury secretary: 36% approval, 25% disapproval, 39% no opinion Doug Collins , Veterans Affairs secretary: 35% approval, 25% disapproval, 40% no opinion

, Veterans Affairs secretary: 35% approval, 25% disapproval, 40% no opinion Doug Burgum , Interior secretary: 35% approval, 26% disapproval, 39% no opinion

, Interior secretary: 35% approval, 26% disapproval, 39% no opinion Janette Nesheiwat , Surgeon General: 35% approval, 25% disapproval, 40% no opinion

, Surgeon General: 35% approval, 25% disapproval, 40% no opinion Matt Whitake r, NATO ambassador: 34% approval, 28% disapproval, 38% no opinion

r, NATO ambassador: 34% approval, 28% disapproval, 38% no opinion Sean Duffy , Transportation secretary: 34% approval, 28% disapproval, 38% no opinion

, Transportation secretary: 34% approval, 28% disapproval, 38% no opinion Chris Wright , Energy secretary, 34% approval, 29% disapproval, 37% no opinion

, Energy secretary, 34% approval, 29% disapproval, 37% no opinion Lee Zeldin , EPA administrator: 34% approval, 29% disapproval, 37% no opinion

, EPA administrator: 34% approval, 29% disapproval, 37% no opinion Brooke Rollins , Agriculture secretary: 34% approval, 24% disapproval, 43% no opinion

, Agriculture secretary: 34% approval, 24% disapproval, 43% no opinion Marty Makary , FDA commissioner: 33% approval, 27% disapproval, 40% no opinion

, FDA commissioner: 33% approval, 27% disapproval, 40% no opinion Dave Weldon , CDC director: 33% approval, 27% disapproval, 40% no opinion

, CDC director: 33% approval, 27% disapproval, 40% no opinion Howard Lutnick , Commerce secretary: 33% approval, 25% disapproval, 42% no opinion

, Commerce secretary: 33% approval, 25% disapproval, 42% no opinion Russell Vought , Office of Management and Budget director: 33% approval, 26% disapproval, 41% no opinion

, Office of Management and Budget director: 33% approval, 26% disapproval, 41% no opinion Scott Turne r, Housing and Urban Development secretary: 33% approval, 26% disapproval, 41% no opinion

r, Housing and Urban Development secretary: 33% approval, 26% disapproval, 41% no opinion Brendan Carr, FCC chair: 32% approval, 26% disapproval, 42% no opinion

The new results did not include Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency. In the previous poll, Musk had approval rating of 45%, 40% disapproval and 15% said no opinion. Ramaswamy had a 39% approval rating, 34% disapproval and 27% said no opinion.

Why It's Important: McMahon received a 36% approval and 36% disapproval as the only candidate to not have a higher approval than disapproval.

This could be bad news for the former WWE executive as the last poll saw Gaetz as the only person with a higher disapproval than approval rating at 41% and 34% respectively.

With Gaetz and Musk, who had a disapproval of 40% previously, no longer in the poll, it is Kennedy who has the highest disapproval followed by Oz and McMahon.

The highest approval ratings go to Rubio, Kennedy and Huckabee. The last poll also saw Rubio and Kennedy have the highest approval ratings.

Huckabee again has the highest net approval rating at 13 points, followed by Rubio at 11 points.

