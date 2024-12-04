Walmart Stock Is Up 13% Over The Past Month: What's Going On?

Walmart Inc WMT shares are trading around their all-time high of $93.59 Wednesday morning on continued momentum after the company reported strong third-quarter results in November and an improved FY25 outlook. The stock is trading higher by some 13% over the trailing month.

The retail giant reported adjusted EPS of 58 cents, exceeding Wall Street’s 53 cent consensus. Revenue reached $169.59 billion, a 5.5% year-over-year increase (6.2% at constant currency), beating expectations of $167.72 billion.

What To Know: The company's gross margin improved by 21 basis points, driven by stronger Walmart U.S. operations, increased membership income, and reduced eCommerce losses. Among highlights, eCommerce sales soared 27% globally, fueled by store pickup, delivery and marketplace growth.

U.S. same-store sales rose 5.3%, excluding fuel, with broad-based growth across physical and digital channels. Sam's Club recorded a 7% increase, led by food and health and wellness categories.

CEO Doug McMillon highlighted robust growth in-store, in pickup, and in delivery, emphasizing Walmart's value and convenience appeal. Cash flow remained strong at $22.9 billion for the nine months ending October 31.

Walmart raised FY25 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.42–$2.47 and boosted sales growth expectations to 4.8%–5.1%, up from prior forecasts, signaling continued momentum.

Investors can gain exposure to WMT by investing in the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

How To Buy WMT Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Walmart’s case, it is in the Consumer Staples sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, WMT has a 52-week high of $93.59 and a 52-week low of $49.85.